People arrive with balloons and messages of support as friends, relations, and local supporters gather on the quayside as the boat that carried families for a morning blessing at White Island returns to Whakatane during a recovery operation to retrieve the remaining bodies on White Island following its eruption in Whakatane, New Zealand, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout photo made available by Royal New Zealand Navy shows authorities during a recovery operation on White Island, New Zealand, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) shows RNZN search personnel during a recovery operation on White Island (Whakaari), New Zealand, 13 December 2019. EPA-EFE/ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

New Zealand on Monday held one minute's silence to remember the victims of Whakaari volcano, which erupted last week and left at least 16 dead.

The minute of silence was held at 2.11 pm local time, exactly one week after the eruption. EFE-EPA