New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at The Nest in Queenstown, New Zealand, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER MEECHAM AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand's prime minister said Thursday that eliminating Covid-19 is still "the best strategy" as the entire country continues its lockdown amid an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"Right now experts are telling us to take on Delta differently, but they've also told us to stick with the elimination strategy for now. In their view it is not only possible, it remains the best strategy, and I totally agree," Jacinda Ardern said during a press conference.