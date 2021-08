New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at The Nest in Queenstown, New Zealand, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER MEECHAM AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand health authorities are investigating the death of a woman, the first in the country after inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine, as a result of myocarditis, a rare side effect linked to this drug.

"The case has been referred to the Coroner and the cause of death has not yet been determined. The CV-ISMB (Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board) considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination," according to a statement from the Ministry of Health on Monday.