Tourists view the city of Auckland from the 200m tall Sky Tower, New Zealand, 30 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Labour Party campaign launch in Auckland, New Zealand, 08 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand on Wednesday was testing a cool-storage facility for traces of COVID-19 following the confirmation of four mysterious cases in one South Auckland family, breaking the country's 102-day streak free of community transmission.

The infected family members, including a minor, have no connection to overseas travel, nor any apparent link to high-risk workers such as those at borders or in quarantine facilities. The cases have baffled health authorities. EFE-EPA