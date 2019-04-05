Muslim worshipers answer the call to pray at Hagley Park, opposite the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Syed Areeb Ahmed, one of the nine Pakistani victims of the mass shooting in Christchurch, after his body was brought to Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

The man charged in relation to the Christchurch mosque massacre is led into the dock at the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Hunter / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

A child places flowers at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the mosque mass murders at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Australian man accused of killing 50 people in attacks on two mosques in New Zealand's third-largest city was ordered by a judge on Friday to undergo psychiatric evaluations before the start of his upcoming trial, according to the public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.

Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder following the Mar. 15 attacks on Muslim worshipers taking part in Friday prayer at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in the South Island city of Christchurch.