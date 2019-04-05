An Australian man accused of killing 50 people in attacks on two mosques in New Zealand's third-largest city was ordered by a judge on Friday to undergo psychiatric evaluations before the start of his upcoming trial, according to the public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.
Brenton Tarrant, 28, has been charged with 50 counts of murder and 39 of attempted murder following the Mar. 15 attacks on Muslim worshipers taking part in Friday prayer at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in the South Island city of Christchurch.