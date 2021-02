Rescuers search for missing people amongst the collapsed buildings in the Central Business District after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 23 February 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/WAYNE DROUGHT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A vehicle is seen stuck in the liquefaction in a street after a magnitude 6.3 earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, on 23 February 2011.EPA-EFE FILE/DIANNE MANSON EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Christchurch Catholic Cathedral more extensively damaged after an earthquake in Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 February 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID WETHEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rescuers climb across rubble to attend to a woman found alive in a collapsed multi level office block on Madras Street in Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 February 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID WETHEY EDITORIAL USE ONLY, AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand on Monday marked 10 years since a large, shallow earthquake devastated the South Island city of Christchurch, killing 185 people and injuring thousands.

The magnitude-6.3 tremor on the edge of the country's second-largest city struck at a depth of just 5 kilometers on Feb. 22, 2011 at 12.51 pm during a weekday when many people were working downtown. EFE-EPA