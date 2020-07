The Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, 19 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A muslim worshipper prays at a makeshift memorial at the Al Noor Mosque on Deans Rd in Christchurch, New Zealand, 19 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The man charged in relation to the Christchurch mosque massacre Brenton Harrison Tarrant (Pixelated) is lead into the dock for his appearance for murder, in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, 16 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Martin Hunter / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian man who admitted to committing the 2019 terror attack against two New Zealand mosques that killed 51 people will represent himself at his sentencing hearing on Aug. 24, judicial sources said Monday.

On Mar. 26, Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges – 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one under the Terrorism Suppression Act – by videolink at an unscheduled hearing in the High Court in the South Island city of Christchurch. EFE-EPA