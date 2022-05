Families and loved ones embrace after landing on the first Air New Zealand flight to land, on the first day of the trans-Tasman bubble, in Wellington, New Zealand, 19 April 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand opened its borders on Monday to vaccinated tourists from some 60 visa-waiver countries, including the United States and much of Europe, for the first time in two years.

"Kia ora" (greetings in Maori) read a large sign painted on grass near the runway at Auckland airport to welcome hundreds of passengers, the first of which landed on a flight from Los Angeles at 5.30 am local time, as music played and loved ones were reunited.