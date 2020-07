Newly appointed New Zealand National Party leader Todd Muller (C) speaks to the media during a press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The leader of the main opposition National Party in New Zealand resigned on Tuesday, citing health reasons just 67 days out from the country’s general election.

Todd Muller, who on May 22 was elected new head of the center-right party in a leadership spill that ousted Simon Bridges, assumed command to challenge Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern in the elections scheduled for Sep. 19. EFE-EPA