The New Zealand parliament on Thursday approved a law to eject lawmakers who quit or are expelled from their party in a move to prevent members of the house from switching parties mid-term, a practice known locally as "waka-jumping".

The Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Bill was approved with a 63-57 vote in favor, despite a heated debate and fierce opposition from the National Party and ATC New Zealand.