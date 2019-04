New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in Berlin, Germany, April 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

New Zealand's parliament on Wednesday passed a bill seeking to restrict access to semi-automatic weapons mere weeks after a gunman wielding such firearms attacked two mosques, killing 50 people.

The measure was approved with 119 favorable votes and one against during the third and final parliamentary reading of the Arms (Prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Bill.