An undated supplied image of cannabis plants at Hikurangi Cannabis' Ruatoria plantation in New Zealand. EPA-EFE/AAP Image/Supplied by Hikurangi Cannabis

New Zealand's parliament approved on Tuesday a bill that will allow the medicinal use of marijuana, making it possible for patients with chronic pain to acquire the drug with a prescription.

The Misuse of Drugs (Medicinal Cannabis) Amendment Bill, which passed the third and final reading in parliament and will soon become law, classifies cannabidiol (a chemical in marijuana) as a prescription medicine instead of a controlled drug.