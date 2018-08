A giant portrait of former US Army Private Bradley Manning, who later changed his name to Chelsea Manning, covers the original picture of an American soldier at the site of the former allied border crossing point known as 'Checkpoint Charlie' in Berlin, Germany, 18 May 2017. The transgender US army private convicted for whistleblowing was released 17 May from a military prison in Kansas after US President Obama commuted his sentence earlier this year. EPA-EFE/FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

US whistleblower Chelsea Manning talks on stage during the Roskilde Festival, in Roskilde, Denmark, 05 July 2018. The open-air music festival runs from 01 to 08 July. EPA-EFE/FILE/Torben Christensen

US whistleblower and politician Chelsea Manning speaks at the internet media convention re:publica in Berlin, Germany, 02 May 2018. The re:publica is Europe's biggest annual media conference on topics concerning digitization and society and digital culture. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

New Zealand authorities on Friday confirmed that Chelsea Manning, a former US army intelligence analyst who leaked thousands of classified documents to WikiLeaks, was granted a special permit to enter the country.

"While Ms Manning was convicted of a serious offence and sentenced to 35 years imprisonment, it was noted that her sentence was commuted by President Obama in January 2017," Steve Stuart, general manager of Immigration New Zealand (INZ) said in a statement.