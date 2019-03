Belgian students gather to call for urgent measures to combat climate change during a demonstration in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A student with her face painted with part of the globe as she takes part in a climate change protest organised by 'Youth Strike 4 Climate', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Kayna Fichadia (C) of North Sydney Girls' High School holds a placard as thousands of students rally demanding action on climate change from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, holds a banner reading 'School Strike for Climate' as she arrives to attend the 49th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, during a plenary session in the Congress Hall of the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/GIAN EHRENZELLER

New Zealand's prime minister Wednesday urged students of the country not to underestimate the power of their voice ahead of a nationwide youth strike to call for action against climate change.

Jacinda Ardern met a group of 130 students at Wellington College who are supporting the Friday demonstration happening in conjunction with global strikes inspired by the movement started by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg. The event was broadcast live on social media.