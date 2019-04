New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at two mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SNPA / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a meeting with Chinese President Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Apr. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/KENZABURO FUKUHARA / POOL

The popularity rating of the prime minister of New Zealand has soared to highest-ever levels and crossed the 50 percent-mark according to a poll released on Monday, after her much-acclaimed response to a twin attack against mosques in Christchurch in March.

Jacinda Ardern now enjoys a 51 percent support, a seven-point rise as compared to February, according to the 1 News/Colmar Brunton poll published on Monday.