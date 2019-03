Armed police officers walk past workmen digging a series of graves at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of graves of the victims of the mosque shootings at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand's police chief confirmed Monday that they believe that the perpetrator of a deadly attack on two mosques in Christchurch, that left 50 people dead, had acted alone.

The Australian Brenton Tarrant had opened fire on people at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on Friday, in which another 50 people were wounded, of which some 30 remain hospitalized, including 10, who are in a critical condition.