A handout picture obtained on 18, January 2018, of some of the 1.28 tonnes of cocaine that was seized in April 2017 by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers after intercepting a container of pre-fabricated steel arriving into Sydney from a source country via China. EPA-EFE/FILE/ Australian Federal Police HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A handout picture released by Australian Federal Police on 16 November 2018 shows part of the 190 kg of cocaine seized from a ship in New Zealand. EPE-EFE/AFP HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The authorities of New Zealand seized a shipment of about 190 kilograms of cocaine hidden in a shipment of bananas from Panama which was bound for Australia, Australian police announced Friday.

In this joint operation of New Zealand police and customs and Australian police, a 41-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was arrested on Thursday in Sydney for his alleged links to the drug shipment, Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement.