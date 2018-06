Tourists take pictures of Lake Wakatipu from the wharf in Queenstown, New Zealand, 15 February 2017. EPA-EE/FILE/Lukas Coch

Tourists take a rest in the 'Dream basket' on Queenstown Hill near Queenstown, New Zealand, 16 February 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Lukas Coch

Tourists take photos of Lake Pukaki, near the start point of the Alps to Ocean cycle trail in New Zealand, 28 April 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Dan Peled

The government of New Zealand announced Friday that it is assessing the possibility of imposing a tourist tax of between 25 to 35 New Zealand dollars ($17.4 to 24.4) as a result of the increasing number of visitors to the country.

The tax, which would apply to tourists entering the country for less than 12 months, will be collected through visa applications or the Electronic Travel Authority (ETA), an agency recently established to improve border security.