New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party secured a second term with a landslide victory in general elections on Saturday.
New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern wins 2nd term by landslide
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at the New Zealand Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) arrives at the New Zealand Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Supporters cheer as the results come at the New Zealand's Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Supporters cheer as the results come at the New Zealand's Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party secured a second term with a landslide victory in general elections on Saturday.