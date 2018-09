Clarke Gayford, partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, carries their daughter Neve after listening to Ardern speak at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Clarke Gayford (3-R), partner of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, holds their daughter Neve (C) while Ardern speaks at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) holds her daughter Neve (C) while sitting with her partner Clarke Gayford (2-R) and her delegation after speaking at the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit during the 73rd session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The prime minister of New Zealand attended a summit on Monday at the United Nations General Assembly with her baby - the first female world leader to do so.

Jacinda Ardern, who gave birth in June, arrived at the meeting with her daughter Neve and was seen playing with her while waiting for her turn to speak.