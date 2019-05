New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) holds her newborn baby daughter next to her partner Clarke Gayford (L) in Auckland, New Zealand, Jun.24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of New Zealand and her long-term partner - with whom she has a nearly one-year old daughter - became engaged during the Easter break last month, her spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

Jacinda Ardern was spotted wearing a diamond ring during a public event on Friday, which sparked the interest of the local press.