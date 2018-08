New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds her newborn baby daughter in Auckland, New Zealand, Jun. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OU

The prime minister of New Zealand returned to work on Thursday after six weeks of maternity leave as just the second world leader to give birth while in office.

Jacinda Ardern, 38, resumed her duties at midnight Wednesday but will work from her home in Auckland until Saturday, when she is expected to return to her official residence in Wellington along with her partner Clarke Gayford and daughter Neve, who was born on Jun. 21, reported public broadcaster Radio New Zealand.