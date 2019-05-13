New Zealand's prime minister on Monday called for a global solution to stop the circulation of terrorist or extremely violent content across social media platforms as happened during the terror attack against two mosques on Mar.15.

"We know social media platforms are global - that means the way we eliminate violent extremist content online needs to be global too," Jacinda Ardern said in a video shared on social media before her visit to Paris where she is set to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during a summit on social media.