New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented a bill Friday to ban conversion therapies that try to change or suppress sexual orientation and imposing penalties of up to five years in prison for infringements.

"Conversion practices have no place in modern New Zealand. They are based on the false belief that any person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression is broken and in need of fixing," New Zealand Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said in a statement.