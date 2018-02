New Zealand First leader Winston Peters speaks to media on arrival at his election campaign party at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel, in Russell, New Zealand before the first national election results on Saturday, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Karen Sweeney/NO ARCHIVING

Jacinda Ardern (R) speaks with session moderator Tian Wei (L) on the final day of the APEC CEO Summit, part of the broader Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit, in Da Nang, Vietnam, Nov. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTHONY WALLACE / POOL

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga province, north of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

New Zealand's prime minister Tuesday announced the reinstatement of the Cabinet position of Minister for Disarmament and Arms Control, to emphasize its long held anti-nuclear stance and amid continuing tension in the Asia-Pacific region over repeated weapons tests by North Korea.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, is set to take charge of the new portfolio, according to a government press release.