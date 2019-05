The New Zealand flag flies outside parliament buildings in Wellington, May 3, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s Labour coalition government on Thursday released its anticipated Wellbeing Budget with a record $1.9 billion mental health care package at the forefront.

It is the country’s first annual budget focused on wellbeing and is also the first by a western country to be designed to measure living standards alongside traditional economic indicators.