Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hug as they meet for bilateral talks following the National Remembrance Service for those killed in the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An estimated 20 thousand people attend the National Remembrance Service to those who were tragically killed in the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre shooting at Hagley Park, in Christchurch, New Zealand, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

One of the mass shooting survivors arrives as an estimated 20 thousand people attend the National Remembrance Service to those who were tragically killed in the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre shooting at Hagley Park, in Christchurch, New Zealand, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) performs as an estimated 20 thousand people attend the National Remembrance Service to those who were tragically killed in the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre shooting at Hagley Park, in Christchurch, New Zealand, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Shooting survivor Farid Ahmed speaks as estimated 20 thousand people attend the National Remembrance Service to those who were tragically killed in the Al Noor Mosque and the Linwood Islamic Centre shooting at Hagley Park, in Christchurch, New Zealand, 29 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand on Friday remembered the victims of the terror attack two mosques in Christchurch at a national remembrance service held in this city, where the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, called for a rejection of racism.

Thousands of people, as well as dignitaries from nearly 60 countries who sent representatives, gathered in a park across the Al Noor mosque, where most of the fifty deaths and fifty injured occurred during the supremacist assault two weeks ago.