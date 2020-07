New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, cuts a cake in celebration of paid parental leave being lifted from 22 to 26 weeks, at Wellington's Beehive parliamentary building in Wellington, New Zealand, 01 July 2020. EFE-EPA/FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday launched her electoral campaign for Sep.19 elections, promising to pump more money into small businesses and generate jobs as the country faces a severe economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Ardern, who received international praises for her management of the Covid-19 crisis, urged her Labour Party leaders during her speech in Wellington to "keep moving" toward the benefit of the Oceanic country. EFE-EPA