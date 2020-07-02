New Zealand’s health minister on Thursday announced his resignation after a string of controversies over his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, including breaking mandatory lockdown measures.
Parliament buildings in Wellington, New Zealand on Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020 (reissued 05 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
New Zealand’s health minister on Thursday announced his resignation after a string of controversies over his handling of the coronavirus epidemic, including breaking mandatory lockdown measures.