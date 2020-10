Labour Party's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and Leader of the National Party Judith Collins (R) attend the 2020 Leaders Debate in Auckland, New Zealand, 30 September 2020. New Zealand is slated to hold its general election on 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL BRADLEY / POOL POOL

Leader of New Zealand's National Party Judith Collins carries her vote to the ballot box in Auckland, New Zealand, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Leader of New Zealand's National Party Judith Collins prays inside St Thomas Tamaki church before voting, in Auckland, New Zealand, 04 October 2020. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The leader of New Zealand’s opposition National Party on Sunday prayed before casting her ballot in the country’s general election, a day after advance voting opened.

On Saturday, Labour Party leader and current prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her husband Clark Gayford were two of the first New Zealanders to vote, which is now possible until election day on Oct. 17. EFE-EPA