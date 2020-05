New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (not pictured) at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004.

Newly appointed New Zealand National Party leader Todd Muller (C) speaks to the media during a press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, 22 May 2020.

New Zealand’s National Party on Friday elected Todd Muller in a secret ballot to lead the opposition into September’s general election, in which it hopes to win back power from the coalition government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Little known to most of New Zealand, 51-year-old Bay of Plenty region MP Muller ousted incumbent Simon Bridges during a leadership battle in a special caucus meeting, the party announced on its Twitter feed. EFE-EPA