File image of New Zealand's parliament buildings in Wellington, New Zealand, May 3, 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTY MELVILLE

New Zealand is set to present on May 30 its new so-called "wellbeing budget," which prioritizes a higher quality of life for citizens instead of traditional economic indicators.

The new format's supporters have described it as a trailblazing progressive program, while its detractors have lambasted it as empty rhetoric.