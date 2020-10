A file image dated 26 June 2006 showing a woman walking past a sign in front of the world headquarters building of Pfizer Inc. in New York, USA (reissued 28 January 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The New Zealand government has signed an agreement to purchase 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being manufactured by the German pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech.

If the vaccine completes all clinical trials and passes New Zealand regulatory approvals, as per the agreement, it could be ready in the first quarter of 2021, the country’s government said Monday. EFE-EPA