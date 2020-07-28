The New Zealand government announced on Tuesday the suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong as a result of the new national security law imposed by China on the former British colony.
“China’s passage of its new national security legislation has eroded rule-of-law principles, undermined the ‘one country, two systems’ framework that underpins Hong Kong’s unique status, and gone against commitments China made to the international community,” Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said in a statement. EFE-EPA