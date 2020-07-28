New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters speaks during a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart in Sydney, Australia, 04 October 2019 (issued 05 October 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters arrives during a press conference after the Emergency Meeting of Executive Committee to discuss the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand; in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 March 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The New Zealand government announced on Tuesday the suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong as a result of the new national security law imposed by China on the former British colony.

“China’s passage of its new national security legislation has eroded rule-of-law principles, undermined the ‘one country, two systems’ framework that underpins Hong Kong’s unique status, and gone against commitments China made to the international community,” Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said in a statement. EFE-EPA