Nanaia Mahuta, who has been appointed as New Zealand's foreign minister, speaks during the announcement of the new New Zealand government cabinet in Wellington, New Zealand, 02 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A screengrab of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addressing the media in Wellington, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL HICKS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The New Zealand government announced on Tuesday the suspension of all high-level political and military contact with Myanmar as a result of last week's coup d'etat by the army.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced at a press conference changes to the relationship between the two countries, including a ban on Myanmar military leaders from entering the Oceanian country. EFE-EPA