Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a press conference at The Nest in Queenstown, New Zealand, 31 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/PETER MEECHAM AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand plans to allow vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries to enter without quarantine from early 2022 as part of a gradual reopening of its borders, the government announced on Thursday.

The country, which closed its international borders in March 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, said that it will begin to lift arrival restrictions from the first quarter of next year.