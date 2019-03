New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at two mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, 16 March 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SNPA/POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mourners pray at the funeral of Haji Mohammed Daoud Nabi during the 12th funeral for the 50 victims of the mosque shootings, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A mourner carries a sign saying 'Hello brother' at the funeral of Haji Mohammed Daoud Nabi during the 12th funeral for the 50 victims of the mosque shootings, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A student from Cashmere High School is consoled after the funeral of his fellow student Sayyad Ahmed Milne, aged 14, one of the 50 victims of the mosque shootings, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Mourners carry the casket of Sayyad Ahmed Milne, aged 14, one of the 50 victims of the mosque shootings, at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Christchurch, New Zealand, 21 March 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses media in Wellington, New Zealand, Mar. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/BORIS JANCIC NO ARCHIVES

New Zealand to ban military-style weapons and assault rifles after terror attack

New Zealand will ban all military-style semi-automatics and assault rifles after a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, the country's prime minister announced Thursday.

“On 15 March our history changed forever. Now, our laws will too,” Jacinda Ardern said.