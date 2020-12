Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand plans to immunize its population of around 5 million against Covid-19 for free in the second quarter of 2021, the country's prime minister announced Thursday, after confirming the purchase of some 18 million doses of two vaccines.

"We expect vaccines to be delivered to our front line workers in the second quarter of 2021," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a statement. EFE-EPA