The New Zealand government announced Monday that it would cull more than 150,000 cows to eradicate the bacterial cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis, after reaching an agreement with the livestock industry.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the decision to carry out the plan to eradicate the disease involving an estimated cost of $NZ886 million (about $615 million) over 10 years, as a tough call.