A file photo dated 16 November 2011 shows pro-cannabis protester Lisa Liversage sitting on a banner portraying US President Barack Obama outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALAN PORRITT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People gather at the Melbourne Free Cannabis Community 420 Rally held at Flagstaff Gardens in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 20 April 2018. According to organizers, the rally celebrates 'the culture, compassion, creativity and color' of cannabis consumers as well as calling on the Victorian government to legalize adult-use cannabis. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Marijuana plants grow at MedReleaf in Markham, Canada, 21 June 2018. MedReleaf is a licensed Canadian producer of cannabis for medicinal use. Starting 17 October 2018, recreational use of marijuana will be legal across Canada. EPA-EFE/FILE/WARREN TODA

A protester smokes a marijuana joint during a demonstration outside Houses of Parliament, campaigning for legalization of cannabis whilst a debate into the Legalization of Cannabis (Medicinal Purposes) Bill takes place in Parliament, Central London, Britain, 23 February 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WILL OLIVER

New Zealand will hold a binding referendum in 2020 to decide whether to legalize recreational cannabis, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced Tuesday, a week after Parliament gave the green light to the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

"We need to fine-tune some details, but we are informing the Election Commission when it has to be held," the Labour party minister informed reporters that the referendum will be held alongside the 2020 general election.