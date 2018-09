New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is seen during an Intelligence Partners meeting on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, Britain, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH/POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand will increase from 1,000 to 1,500 its annual quota of refugees from July 2020, the country's prime minister announced Wednesday, highlighting her country's obligations towards victims of conflict and disasters.

"This is the right thing to do. It fulfills New Zealand's obligation to do our bit and provide a small number of people, displaced by war and disaster each year, a place to call home," said Jacinda Ardern in a statement.