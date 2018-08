Fish swim near a plastic bag along a coral reef off the coast of the Red Sea resort town of Naama Bay, Egypt, Aug. 1, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

The government of New Zealand announced on Friday that it will phase out plastic shopping bags over the next year to protect the environment and its reputation as a clean, green country.

"Every year in New Zealand we use hundreds of millions of single-use plastic bags - a mountain of bags, many of which end up polluting our precious coastal and marine environments and cause serious harm to all kinds of marine life."