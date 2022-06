Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of the snow capped mountains of Tongariro National Park in the central north island of New Zealand, 23 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

New Zealand on Wednesday released a draft plan to price agricultural emissions, mainly from the belching of livestock, to tackle greenhouse gas sources.

The measure is part of the efforts of the Oceanian country, a large agricultural exporter, to combat the climate crisis and would make it the first country in which farmers would pay for emissions from their livestock.