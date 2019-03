New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C) meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at the two Christchurch mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/BORIS JANCIC AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT NO ARCHIVES

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with members of the Muslim community in the wake of the mass shooting at two mosques, in Christchurch, New Zealand, Mar. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SNPA / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

The New Zealand government Monday said it will soon announce a reform to the arms law following the Christchurch attack, which left 50 dead and 50 wounded, and also set up a commission to review the response of authorities before the attacks.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, said that her cabinet had agreed in principle to the content of the reform and that it will be announced within 10 days.