A view of the snow capped mountains of Tongariro National Park in the central North Island of New Zealand, 23 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission on Sunday released its plan to tackle climate change, which includes decarbonizing energy, a large-scale transition to electric vehicles and a reduction in livestock numbers.

The independent commission indicated that New Zealand's commitments to comply with the Paris Agreement to limit the global rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius needed more determined action to reach targets. EFE-EPA