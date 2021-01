New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks at the New Zealand Labour party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, 17 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Parliament buildings in Wellington Monday 03 May 2004. EPA-EFE FILE/Marty Melville AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of the snow-capped mountains of Tongariro National Park in the central north island of New Zealand, 23 September 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM LUDBROOK

New Zealand has topped the rankings of almost 100 countries and territories that have best managed the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an index published Thursday in Australia.

The Oceanian country was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan in second and third place. EFE-EPA