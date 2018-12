Indian Municipal Corporation worker sprays insecticides on the water and sewages ponds along the Indian railways tracks in New Delhi, India, Aug.03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

A newborn, who was found flushed down a toilet of a train over the weekend in the northern Indian state of Punjab, has died, an official told EFE Monday.

The infant was discovered by maintenance staff Saturday when the train stopped for cleaning at a railway station in Amritsar, said Balbir Singh, Government Railway Police inspector in Thana area.