Amid an ongoing effort to legalize recreational marijuana use nationwide Mexico's capital now has its first Amsterdam-style "coffee shop," a space for exploring cannabis culture through talks, gatherings and food items containing purely non-psychoactive ingredients.
Newly inaugurated Mexico City cafe aims to promote cannabis culture
Carlos Zamudio, a founding partner of the La Juanita cannabis cafe is interviewed by Efe on 7 May 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Jose Mendez
A 7 May 2021 photo of one of the founding partners of the La Juanita cannabis cafe, Carlos Zamudio, during an interview with Efe in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Jose Mendez/File