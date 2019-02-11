Attendees of the World Government Summit held in Dubai with the participation of 4,000 delegates from 140 countries to help gather forces in favor of peace and both present and future economic development. EPA-EFE/ JUAN VARELA

News agencies from over 20 countries on Sunday signed a joint document in which they vowed to cooperate to promote values of tolerance and understanding between different people and religions through their news content.

The News Agencies' Tolerance Charter has been signed by 24 News agencies from Europe, Africa, Americas and Asia, including India's PTI, European News Exchange Portugal's LUSA, Egypt's MENA, Philippines' PNA, Pakistan's APP, United Arab Emirates' WAM and EFE, Spain's international news agency.