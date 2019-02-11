News agencies from over 20 countries on Sunday signed a joint document in which they vowed to cooperate to promote values of tolerance and understanding between different people and religions through their news content.
The News Agencies' Tolerance Charter has been signed by 24 News agencies from Europe, Africa, Americas and Asia, including India's PTI, European News Exchange Portugal's LUSA, Egypt's MENA, Philippines' PNA, Pakistan's APP, United Arab Emirates' WAM and EFE, Spain's international news agency.