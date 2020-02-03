A downtown street of Newton, Iowa, USA, 01 February 2020 (issued 02 February 2020). The city is seeking to rejuvenate the area after the Maytag washing machine headquarters closed in 2007, laying off nearly 2000 workers. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

The Cellar Peanut Pub is shown located inside the closed Maytag Company washing machine headquarters in Newton, Iowa, USA, 01 February 2020 (issued 02 February 2020). The community is seeking to rejuvenate the area by renovating the company's campus and leasing out the vacated buildings to a wide variety of businesses and services. Maytag shuttered the facility in 2007, laying off nearly 2000 workers. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Marcia McFall, a volunteer for the Joe Biden presidential campaign, inside a field office in Newton, Iowa USA, 01 February 2020 (issued 02 February 2020). The city is seeking to rejuvenate the area after the Maytag washing machine headquarters closed in 2007, laying off nearly 2000 workers. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Beer brewer Grant Hever lifts a keg at Gazelling Brewing Company, located inside the closed Maytag Company washing machine headquarters in Newton, Iowa, USA, 01 February 2020 (issued 02 February 2020). The community is seeking to rejuvenate the area by renovating the company's campus and leasing out the vacated buildings to a wide variety of businesses and services. Maytag shuttered the facility in 2007, laying off nearly 2000 workers. EFE/EPA/EUGENE GARCIA

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigns to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee at the Legacy Plaza Building in Newton, Iowa, 30 January 2020. The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are on 03 February 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

When the Maytag washing machine factory closed its doors in 2007, hundreds of Newton, Iowa, residents put their homes up for sale and left the area. Now, the town is beginning to recover its breath and is hopefully awaiting the political primaries that start on Monday in the Midwestern state.

Patience is the way that Marcia McFall, a campaign volunteer for former Vice President Joe Biden, fights the tension of the countdown to the Iowa caucuses. She spends her time reading a novel in "Joe's" offices in downtown Newton, waiting for someone to come in the door and show an interest in picking up campaign literature on the Democratic presidential hopeful.